Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'So Happy To Be Able To Go Home'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus after almost a month. The Guru actor took to his Instagram page to share this news with his fans.

Abhishek shared a picture of his health board from inside the isolation ward and wrote, "I TOLD YOU! Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home."

He also expressed his gratitude for the healthcare workers at the hospital and continued in his tweet, "My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them."

Abhishek's actor-father Amitabh Bachchan reacted to this news on his Twitter page and wrote, "welcome home Bhaiyu..GOD IS GREAT."

Earlier, Abhishek had shared how he is staying mentally positive by listening to songs of hope at the hospital. He had taken to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his room's display which had 'Hospital Day - 28' written on it. One could hear 'Yun Hi Chala' song from Shah Rukh Khan's Swades playing in the background.

Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The next day, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter were quarantined at home after testing COVID-19 hospital. A few weeks later, the mother-daughter duo too, were admitted in the hospital after developing mild symptoms.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya returned back home on July 27 after their testing negative for COVID-19. On August 2, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital after his COVID-19 reports came negative.

