After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Soon after news of Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, it's been confirmed that even his son Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for the virus. Amitabh is currently admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, whereas the rest of the family is awaiting test results.

Abhishek took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In another tweet, he added, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

On Saturday evening, reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalized at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai began to surface. Big B himself took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news of his hospitalization, and also revealed that the reason was that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Amitabh also shared that the rest of his family members were getting tested. Although it has now been confirmed that Abhishek has tested positive, the results of the rest of the Bachchan household are not yet known.

Announcing that he had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shifted To The Hospital