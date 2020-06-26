Abhishek Bachchan Wants To Be Directed By Aamir Khan; Tells Him 'Kindly Consider My Request'

Abhishek Bachchan On Being Directed By Vijay Krishna Acharya

The actor began his note by writing, "Back in the saddle of the Dhoom franchise. This time directed by Victor an old and dear friend of mine. Victor was the writer of the first 2 Dhooms. He also wrote the dialogues for Guru and Raavan. To be directed by him was... I guess, overdue."

Abhishek Bachchan On His Dhoom 3 Co-Stars Uday Chopra And Katrina Kaif

"My brother @udayc is always a blast to work with. And if that work entails him playing Ali then it's even more fun. This time the Dhoom boys were joined by @katrinakaif My second film with her. She did her first ever Hindi film with me, Sarkar," wrote the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan Has A Request For Aamir Khan

Revealing that he wants to be directed by the superstar, Abhishek continued, "Dhoom gave me the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with @_aamirkhan and if given another opportunity I wouldn't act with him, I want to be directed by him!!! So Aamir, if you're reading this, kindly consider my request. Aamir was so warm and forthcoming as a co-actor. Very helpful and accommodating. I can only imagine what a wonderful director he must be. Apart from his great talent he is so down to earth and fun loving on set despite what scene we would do."

Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Fun Trivia About Dhoom 3

"One of my fondest memories was when we shot a few scenes in Six Flags amusement park in Chicago. The park was shut and it was just the unit that was allowed in. The minute Aamir and I would get the shortest of breaks, we'd run off the the closest roller-coaster and ask them put it on just for us. What a luxury!!! Good times!" he concluded his Instagram post.