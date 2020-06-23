Abhishek Bachchan Was In Awe Of Aishwarya Rai During Making Of Raavan: 'She Was An Absolute Trooper'

'Raavan Has Been The Most Challenging Film In My Career,' Says Abhishek

Abhishek wrote, "Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career. It's a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our third film together. By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell (in my opinion)."

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Was In Awe Of His Wife Aishwarya Rai During The Making Of Raavan

He continued, "My eighth film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role are just awe-inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene (regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute!"

Abhishek Bachchan On Working With Tamil Star Vikram

"Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I've been a huge fan of his (must have watched Dhool - his Tamil film over 17 times) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time," Abhishek wrote in his post.

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Why He Chose To Do Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se

Talking about Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, Abhishek shared, "Later that year was Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey with my dear friend @ashutoshgowariker I had first met Ashu on the sets of my father's film Indrajeet in which he was acting way back in 1991. We tried several times to work together and finally managed with #KHJJS A HUGE cast comprising of @deepikapadukone, my childhood best friend @sikandarkher and a host of others was a story very close to my heart. When Ashu told me the story of Surya Sen and what he managed with 60 of his students, I felt compelled as a patriotic Indian to be a part of the telling of their immense courage and sacrifice. I'm so proud that we could bring their story to life and tell it to a new generation who might not have known about it. Wonderful vivid memories of the making of this film. The premiere in Kolkata and our shenanigans post the show with our cast and crew is a night I will never forget. What fun!"