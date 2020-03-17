Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His Sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan On Her Birthday, Shares Childhood Picture

Shweta Nanda Bachchan rings in her 46th birthday today (March 17), and her dearest brother Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her on her special day. He shared a throwback picture of Shweta and him when they were just toddlers, and pointed at how she has been trying to be a fashionista since then.

Sharing the picture, Abhishek captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood... The dress!!! Wow!!! Love you. @shwetabachchan." (sic).

Shweta has worked as a model and in 2018, she launched her own fashion line in partnership with Monisha Jaising. In October 2018, Shweta launched her debut novel titled 'Paradise Towers'.

Although Amitabh Bachchan did not post birthday wishes for his daughter on social media, he took to Twitter to thank all his fans for wishing her. "To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday... my most grateful thanks and gratitude...All is well so far .. be safe, be in precaution and care...(sic)," Big B tweeted.

T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude .. 🙏🙏🙏

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Last year, both Amitabh and Abhishek had posted Shweta's childhood throwback pictures to wish her on her birthday.

Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. The couple has two children; a daughter named Navya Naveli Nanda and a son named Agastya Nanda.

