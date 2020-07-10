Abhishek Bachchan Wonders Why There’s Still A Stigma Around Mental Health!

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke about the importance of mental health and stigma around it.

He told Pinkvilla, "Sadly there is still a bit of stigma associated with mental health. I don't understand one thing, if you get cold, you call your doctor and ask for medicines and treatment, your mind is possibly the most important organ of your body. Why do we still shy away from addressing and approach trained professionals to get treatment related to issues with the mind. What is the problem? Firstly you have to remove the stigma in society. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it."

He further added, "You are not scared to say you are not well and need a day off on usual days, so why there is an issue to admitting that you are seeking professional help for a certain mental condition you perceive you might be going through. That is something we need to do away it. In our house, we discuss everything. That is how I was brought up and that is how it should be. Society has built-in so many walls around certain things that need to be deconstructed."

We totally agree with Abhishek.

With respect to work, the actor makes his digital debut today with Breathe: Into The Shadows. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the web series also casts Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

In the same interview, Abhishek also shared that his family loved the trailer of his web series and were looking forward to its premiere.

