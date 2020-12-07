Abhishek Kapoor Reminisces About Late Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Turns Two

Today (December 7, 2020), as Kedarnath turned two, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared a few tweets about the film and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who featured as the lead actor in the film. Abhishek shared a couple of unseen pictures of Sushant from the sets of the film and captioned it as, "Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara... #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor."

Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Before Paying Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Had A Special Message For Fans

Abhishek further thanked Ronnie Screwvala and said, "Thank u @RonnieScrewvala for helping us complete this journey. From #kaipoche 2 #Kedarnath U have always backed my vision and il be forever grateful @RSVPMovies @gitspictures #2YearsOfKedarnath."

In his next tweet, Abhishek reminisced about the time when he narrated the story of Kedarnath to Sushant. He tweeted, "I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. I asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath."

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

Just like Abhishek Kapoor, netizens also got very emotional reminiscing about Sushant, and said they loved Sushant as Mansoor and his chemistry with Sara Ali Khan.

A netizen wrote, "Such was/is his craft, jaan laga deta tha apni jo hota tha de deta tha. There will never be anyone like him. Even though he isn't here anymore there is no one more alive than him. He truly is the child of SHIV Mansoor aur Sushant dono dil ke bohot qareeb hain."

ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Had Said, 'I Want To Fail Again And Again'

"SSR is methodist actor, totally in to the character! Whole movie we cant see him as sushant , we can only see Mansooor! thanks for giving us Mansooor but Mansoor shouldn't have died sir, it's so heartbreaking," wrote another netizen.

(Social media posts are unedited.)