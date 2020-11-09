Abhishek Sharma Says Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Is The Right Film For The Theatres To Open With

Abhishek Sharma Wants A Theatrical Release For Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

"I m a theatre guy, I feel cinema belongs to movie theatres and not to OTT. I think that's the death of the cinema. Yes, some things can directly go to OTT but I don't want to be the one to go to OTT and I'm praying that theatres open in Maharashtra and Punjab and we can release there as well," he added.

Abhishek Sharma Says He Made The Film For A Theatre Experience

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sharma added that he made the film for theatres and the makers are waiting for, "Punjab and Maharashtra markets to open." He also thanked his production house for pushing for a theatrical release, "I've never been okay with a digital release, my thoughts on this are well known. For me, the cinema belongs to the theatre. I'm really thankful to the production house for giving me that push for theatre, even in these times and Inshallah we'll be the first film to come out in theatres."

"I know when the theatres open, audience footfalls might be less but once they see this film, the footfalls might increase and I can assure that this is the right film for the theatres to open," he added.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Is A Comedy Drama

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The ensemble cast will also see other stars like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, and Abhishek Banerjee among others.