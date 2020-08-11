Acclaimed Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies; Vishal Dadlani, Jaaved Jaaferi And Others Mourn The Loss

Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist, Rahat Indori died after a cardiac arrest on August 11, 2020. He had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. He had been admitted to the Aurobindo hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Indori, who was 70, breathed his last at 5 PM on Tuesday. His official Twitter handle shared the news of his passing.

राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है.....



उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये.... — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Celebrities of the Hindi film industry and many politicians took to their social media pages to mourn the loss of a great artist, and offer condolences to Indori's family.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, "How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated."

How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab?



His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language.



He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated. 🙏🏽 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 11, 2020

Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!! My heartfelt condolences to the family... May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen."

Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!!🙏

My heartfelt condolences to the family...



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.🤲#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/kfNwVlsdyq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, "One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje'oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return) Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on.

Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje’oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return)

Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 11, 2020

“ये केचियाँ हमें उड़ने से खाक रोकेंगी,

की हम परों से नहीं हौसलों से उड़ते हैं.”



राहत इंदौरी साहब!!



आपकी पंक्तियाँ हमेशा हमारा हौसला बढ़ाए रखेगी और हमारा मार्गदर्शन करेंगी। ओम शांति! 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 11, 2020

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,

फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...”



अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

मक़बूल शायर राहत इंदौरीजी के गुज़र जाने की खबर से मुझे काफ़ी दुख हुआ है। उर्दू अदब की वे क़द्दावर शख़्सियत थे।अपनी यादगार शायरी से उन्होंने एक अमिट छाप लोगों के दिलों पर छोड़ी है।आज साहित्य जगत को बड़ा नुक़सान हुआ है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके चाहने वालों के साथ हैं। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2020

Rahat Indori had written lyrics for many Hindi songs.

Sharing news of his COVID-19 test, Indori's Twitter handle had written, "My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook," during the early hours of August 11.

ALSO READ: Author, Activist And Filmmaker Sadia Dehlvi Passes Away At 63