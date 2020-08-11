    For Quick Alerts
      Acclaimed Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies; Vishal Dadlani, Jaaved Jaaferi And Others Mourn The Loss

      By
      |

      Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist, Rahat Indori died after a cardiac arrest on August 11, 2020. He had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. He had been admitted to the Aurobindo hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

      Poet Rahat Indori Passes Away, Celebs Mourn The Loss

      Indori, who was 70, breathed his last at 5 PM on Tuesday. His official Twitter handle shared the news of his passing.

      Celebrities of the Hindi film industry and many politicians took to their social media pages to mourn the loss of a great artist, and offer condolences to Indori's family.

      Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, "How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated."

      Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!! My heartfelt condolences to the family... May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen."

      Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, "One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje'oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return) Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

      Rahat Indori had written lyrics for many Hindi songs.

      Sharing news of his COVID-19 test, Indori's Twitter handle had written, "My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19, the report of which has come positive. Pray that I should beat this disease as soon as possible. There is another request, do not call me or people at home. You will continue to get news regarding my health on Twitter and Facebook," during the early hours of August 11.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
