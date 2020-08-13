    For Quick Alerts
      Ace Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away: Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan And Others Mourn Her Demise

      Model turned designer Simar Dugal, passed away in early hours of Wednesday (August 12) after battling cancer. Simar was known as one of the well-known models who smashed the stereotype and walked the ramp even after marriage. Her demise has left the fashion world in shock, many colleagues from the industry and celebrity friends, including actress Malaika Arora, took to social media remembering fond memories with her (Simar Dugal).

      Ace Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away: Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan And Others Mourn Her Demise

      Malaika Arora posted on Instagram saying she cannot stop her tears. "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend ?"

      Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry and designer Vikram Phadnis, expressed their feelings by commenting on Arora's post. While Choudry wrote, "OMG... I am so so sorry to hear this ? RIP beautiful simar", Phadnis simply wrote that he "can't believe...", and Bachchan posted a broken heart emoji.

      Designer Rina Dhaka shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, "Till we meet again The most beautiful brave life ever lived..In loving memory of my beautiful friend @simardugalofficial." Hindustan Times also reported Rina as saying, "Simar was brave, elegant and fought on with a smile bravely till her last breath. Her voice is still in my head. She epitomized complete compassion and love like no one else. I pray for her family, her son Arjan, Rajit, Radhika, her beautiful mother in their time of this loss. She has really shown a way of how to defeat death with love. "

      Meanwhile, calling Dugal 'special', designer Ritu Kumar also took to Instagram and wrote, With a heavy heart today we got the news that Simar Duggal is no more. She passed away last night at 2.30 at her mother Rita Sawhneys home , at a very young age of 52 years. She was special to me... "

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:43 [IST]
