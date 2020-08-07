Ace2three, Vivek Anand Oberoi & Prerna V Arora support new talent through Rosie Talent Hunt

Ace2three, India's first-ever online rummy portal, has come onboard the Dailyhunt app for actor Vivek Anand Oberoi's #RosieTalentHunt, which is a nationwide talent hunt to introduce new faces in his upcoming horror-thriller film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Speaking about the association, the portal said in an official statement, "While Ace2three is a gaming platform where people come to have fun & enjoy, it is also a place where people can hone their Rummy skills and new talent can emerge. It is very important to keep encouraging new talent in every field. We are very happy with the initiative that Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi has taken with the Rosie Talent Hunt and are proud to be associated with it."

Be it social gatherings or for spending time during leisure, card games have been a popular mode of entertainment since time immemorial. One of the most popular card games played in India is Rummy, in which the players of the game have to arrange the dealt cards in correct sets and sequences. It is said that playing rummy has numerous benefits like increase cognitive ability, mental stimulation, alertness, and better observational abilities.

Gin Rummy and Indian Rummy are two of the most popular variations of the game. While Gin Rummy is quite popular in the west, the Indian Rummy is played more on the Indian continent. The Indian Rummy, which is also known as the 13 Card Rummy, is mostly played between 2 and 6 players. It is often considered as a cross between Rummy 500 (500 rum) and Gin Rummy and is played with 13 cards with at least two decks which include a joker.

Catching up with family members and friends to play cards with them is becoming increasingly difficult due to the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle in today's world. To make sure that you don't miss all the fun, Ace2Three has given an interesting digital twist to the game by introducing India's first online rummy portal. The platform allows people to play cards anywhere, anytime, with not just their friends but also with the card lovers across the globe. Ace2Three provides a world-class interface that allows all Rummy lovers to play Rummy card games for free and cash both.

Ace2Three offers a variety of Rummy games to match your playing style. The online Rummy games offered by Ace2Three include Points Rummy, Pool Games, Private Tables, and Multi-Table Tournaments. Ace2Three also offers free Rummy tournaments in which everyone gets an opportunity to win big. One of the most popular welcome bonuses offered on Ace2Three is "Sign up now and get Rs 1800 + Rs 200". Besides bonuses to "Refer a Friend" and special cash addition rummy bonuses every month, there are daily regular and premium freeroll Rummy tournaments where the players win real cash daily by playing Rummy. Additionally, the players at Ace2Three also get rewarded with AcePoints, a unique player reward program in which players can earn AcePoints for playing Rummy games

The platform is currently running many exciting tourneys which include Freedom tourney, where the first prize is Rs 250000, Saturday gala tourney which has a prize pool of Rs 5000000 and many such events.

So, what are you guys waiting for? Download the Ace2Three app right now and join the fun. The app is available for free on Android and iOS. Once downloaded, one can sign up by using a phone number or email id. On verification of the registered mobile number, the user will instantly receive Rs 50 free cash.

Ace2Three App is open to all rummy lovers above the age of 18. The platform is committed to ensuring the highest standards of security for all transactions to prevent in-game fraud and collusion. To maintain integrity and transparency at Ace2Three, which includes being able to positively identify its players, every user account created must agree to the Terms and Conditions of the website, besides complying with the KYC norms at various stages. Ace2Three uses a Random Number Generator to ensure that the game is played fairly. Also, Ace2Three does not have any robotic programs (BOTs) on its gaming platform and does not participate in any games. It also verifies the IP address of each player.

Ace2Three is committed to providing its players with a safe and secure platform to play online rummy.

