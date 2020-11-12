Actor Asif Basra Found Hanging In Dharamshala; Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Express Shock

Film actor Asif Basra is reported to have been found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala, in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. ANI has reported that a forensic team is currently at the spot and the matter is being investigated by the police as per the statement of SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

A well-known face in the Hindi film industry, Asif had worked in series such as Woh, Hostages and Paatal Lok and numerous films like Kai Po Che! The Tashkent Files, Kaalakaandi, Hichki and more. He was also featured in the 2006 American romantic comedy film Outsourced. He had received critical appreciation for many of his performances.

Asif was also a theatre artist and had worked in plays like Feroz Abbas Khan's Mahatma v/s Gandhi, Main Bhi Superman and Hamlet.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock over the news as he tweeted, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."

Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with Basra just before the lockdown, tweeted, "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!"

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM .