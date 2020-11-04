Actor Faraaz Khan Passes Away; Pooja Bhatt Breaks The News With A Heavy Heart

Pooja Bhatt Mourns The Death Of Faraaz Khan

The Sadak 2 actress tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Faraaz Khan Was Undergoing Treatment At A Hospital In Bengaluru

Faraaz Khan, known for films like Mehendi and Fareb, was recently diagnosed with brain infection and pneumonia. In October, he was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain. He had been suffering from cough and a chest infection for nearly a year.

The Actor's Family Had Raised A Fundraiser For His Treatment

Faraaz's family had raised a fundraiser to collect Rs 25 lakhs for his treatment. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had urged netizens on Twitter to contribute funds towards the actor's treatment. It was also reported that superstar Salman Khan had come to to the ailing actor's rescue and cleared all his medical bills. Last month, Pooja had shared an update on Faraaz's health and tweeted, "Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement."

Unfortunately, the actor breathed his last today.