Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative For COVID-19!

Actor Kiran Kumar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has now tested negative for the virus. The Dhadkan actor said that his third Coronavirus test has come negative, but his family is still under isolation.

"My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures," Kumar said in a statement.

About a week ago, when Kumar was tested positive, he was asymptomatic and was doing absolutely fine. He had told a media agency, "I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self-quarantined at home."

As of Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded a total 54,748 coronavirus cases, with 1,792 death, according to the state health department. Having said that, India recorded a total 1,53, 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19.