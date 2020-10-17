Actor’s Lawyer On Apology To Richa Chadha: My Client’s Fight Is Against Criminals, Not Victims

A female actor, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, issued an apology to Richa Chadha when a defamation suit was slapped on her. Her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, explained the apology in a recent statement, and said that his client's intention is only to fight criminals and not victims.

Satupte said, "My client out of insult and humiliation to her womanhood suffered at the hands of the culprit in her outbursts revealed some names in her interview to the media as spoken by the culprit to her. Though her intention was to bring the culprit under the hook of law but unaware that our country's criminal justice system protects the victims. My client's fight is against the crime and criminals not against victims."

The actress had claimed that Anurag had told her that actresses like Mahie Gill, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi had offered sexual favours in return for work. Richa took legal action by slapping a defamation suit on her, actor Kamaal R Khan and a news channel.

Satpute continued, "My Client has high respect for every woman, so to maintain the respect and dignity towards women she has decided to apologise. As my client unintentionally and without any motive has hurt the feelings of another woman. So there was no hesitation to tender an apology to that woman which was rendered through an amicable settlement with conditions as mentioned in para 3."

"My client believes in upholding the utmost interest of the criminal justice system of our country where in victims names are protected under the provision of law i.e. 228A of IPC. Our fight will continue against the culprit and we would seek forensic polygraph test to show women are more exploited in the country," he added.

Recently, Richa had taken to her Instagram handle to share a copy of the Bombay High Court's order on her defamation case and had said, 'this is what a win looks like'. In a recent interview, she also shared why she isn't pressing for monetary compensation, and explained that for her it was about respect and not money.

