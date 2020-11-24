Actor Priyanshu Painyuli To Tie The Knot Soon; Says ‘Why Not End The Year On A Happy Note’

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli opened up on his marriage plans in a recent interview and shared that his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi and he will be getting hitched on November 26. The wedding will take place in Priyanshu's hometown Dehradun, and the reception in Mumbai, in the second week of December.

The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor revealed that they had plans of tying the knot earlier this year, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanshu said, "We've been thinking of getting married early this year but didn't have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn't want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note."

He continued, "We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends."

Talking about his relationship with Vandana, Priyanshu said, "We both have seen our ups and downs and we've sort of grown up together in this journey. We've seen each other's work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She'll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We've always liked and understood each other. I've been a fan of her dancing, I can't really compete with what she does on stage. We're very different, in the sense of our personalities, that's why we kind of compliment each other."

Talking about work, Priyanshu is currently working on Rashmi Rocket, a sports drama starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. He will be playing Taapsee's husband in the film.

