Actor Shiv Kumar Verma Suffers From COPD; CINTAA Urges Akshay, Big B, Salman & Other Well Wishers To Donate For Expenses

Shiv Kumar Verma is reportedly suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and is currently on ventilator. The actor, who has featured in films like Halla Bol, Baazi Zindagi Ki and many TV shows, is in need of financial help.

Seeking help on his behalf, The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) urged his well wishers to donate whatever they can in a tweet earlier. They also tagged Amit Behl, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Manoj Joshi, Anil Kapoor and others.

The tweet read, "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan."

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Amit Behl of CINTAA confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said that the association got word of Verma's health on Wednesday (December 2, 2020), and immediately transferred Rs 50,000 for his medical expenses. He also shared that Shiv Kumar's daughter approached them for help. Notably, the actor was hospitalized on November 30, after he complained of breathlessness.

Behl was further quoted as saying, "The reports (for coronavirus) may take time but we are preparing for the worse. As soon as we could manage to get details of his bank account, we posted the social media message seeking help. He is suffering from multiple issues."

However, he has tested negative for COVID-19.

