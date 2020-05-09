Actress Nagma Trolled On Twitter For Supporting Journalists From Pakistan!

Actress turned politician Nagma has found herself in trouble as she has been accused of being anti-India for siding with journalists from Pakistan. The actress is now getting trolled on Twitter for her tweet supporting the journalists. More than 10,000 tweets have gone viral under the trend #Nagmastandswithpakistan, for now.

Nagma was seen favouring Tarik Peerzada and Mona Alam, who were attending a prime time show on a leading channel. The actress was not happy with how the two journalists were insulted by a BJP spokesperson during the debate show. The politician was seen telling Tariq Peerzada to "shut up", and added that the children would get scared seeing him in Skype, which apparently irked Nagma. The debate was about the Handwara attack in which four Army personnel were killed.

She tweeted, "I can't believe the language what Bhartiya Janata Party Spokesperson is using for a Pakistani person Tariq Peerzada and Modi is allowing him and also speaking over the female journalists from Pakistan why invite them if you are hell bent on insulting them."

Well, a lot of netizens have lashed out at the actress calling her anti-India. Nagma, who is from the congress party, has also been criticised for targeting the BJP leader. On the other hand, there are also a few who think she has an individual right to opine about a matter.

Talking about her film career, Nagma has acted in a broad range of Indian movies, including- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi and Bengali. She made her debut in Bollywood with Baaghi: A Rebel Of Love, which starred Salman Khan in the lead. The thriller turned out to be the seventh highest-grossing film of 1990. Her Telugu debut was with the 1991 movie Peddinti Alludi, opposite Suman. The comedy film was helmed by Sarath. She was last seen in 2009 Bhojpuri movie Thela No 501.

