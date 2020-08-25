Actress Shenaz Treasury Slammed By Goans For Influencing Others To Travel To Goa Amid Pandemic!

Actress Shenaz Treasury, who is well-known for her film opposite Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, Ishq Vishq, got slammed by Goans when she shared her picture, enjoying pillion ride at Anjuna beach of Goa without wearing a mask. She captioned her Instagram post as, "After five months at home, I feel like a prisoner who's escaped and found freedom! Goa is open to tourism... most restaurants and hotels are shut and empty. But you can find a few open. There are very few people here, streets are deserted but that's how I like it especially during covid times."

As expected, her post didn't go down well with the netizens, especially the Goans, and they started slamming the actress-turned-influencer for her irresponsible post.

After receiving backlash, Shenaz was quick to delete the post, and shared another picture of her's with a mask. She wrote, "Dear locals of Goa, I apologise for not wearing a mask in my earlier post. My rationale was that I was in spots that were absolutely empty or in my own hotel with friends who I am traveling with. I do realise I am setting an example to others and it may seem like I am saying that a mask is not needed in Goa. This is not true. We must be responsible when around others and wear a mask."

Unfortunately, her apology didn't receive much praise from the netizens, and they schooled the actress that rather than coming up with an explanation, she should avoid traveling, and also should not encourage others to do the same.

A user wrote, "Please do not encourage people to travel to Goa. It is NOT AT ALL SAFE. Infact we're no where close to being safe . Please avoid roaming around as much as possible."

Another user wrote, "It's not only about you wearing a mask. It's about you TRAVELING along with your friends during a pandemic which hasn't died down. 🙄. Check your priorities hon."

"Instead of posting an "apology" thats completely useless and only gives you clout. Maybe don't encourage tourism? And??? Go??? Back??? Please and thank you😘," retorted another user.