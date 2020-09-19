Adhyayan Suman Is On The Same Side As Kangana Ranaut: Says Haven't Followed Her In Last 12 Years

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut are only known as exes. The duo dated several years ago and ended the relationship on a bitter note, but the former is now shocked to see them fighting for justice on the same side. Adhyayan in an interview also cleared the air and said he has not been in touch with Kangana in the last 12 years.

Adhyayan told India TV that he respects Kangana and believes that there must be a reason why she is speaking up against people in the film industry. He had said in Hindi, "In the last 12 years, I have not followed Kangana. She is a popular and successful actor. If she has decided to come out in public and air her grievances, I am sure there is a reason for it. She does not need any publicity, I am guessing. There must be some anger or something that she has to say, which is why she is speaking up. That is completely her opinion and I respect it."

The duo is currently fighting to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, he said they have the same voice on "humanitarian grounds" Adhyayan added,"Time and again, I say, I don't have any relationship with Kangana. However, life has brought us to a point where we are not against each other but on the same side. If my father raised his voice for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, so did Kangana. I want to be vocal about her only when it comes to this, that we have the same voice, on humanitarian grounds."

Recently, Adhyayan's old interview from 2016 made headlines. He had claimed that Kangana persuaded him to try cocaine at her birthday bash in 2008. Now Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said he will investigate Kangana's alleged drug links. Responding to the news Adhyayan took to Twitter and said, "My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don't intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be!"

The actor also said, he has nothing else to say on the matter and media should stop trying to get in touch with him.

