Adhyayan Suman On Being Targeted By Industry People: They Don't Like The Fact That You're A Winner

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who made hi his Bollywood debut with Haal-e-dil in 2008, revealed in his recent conversation with a leading daily that he was troubled by a few people from the industry in the beginning of his career, but refrained from taking any names.

Speaking about being targeted, Adhyayan said, "They don't like the fact that you are a winner. The fact that I was given a lot of trouble, in the beginning of my career is a reason why I was able to get back and prove them wrong. It would be disrespectful to take names from the industry."

Adhyayan was recently featured in MX Player web series Aashram as Tinka Singh, and he's happy about his second inning in the industry.

ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Calls Out Movie Mafia In Bollywood: My Calls Have Not Been Answered Since 9 Years

He said, "Today, the success of 'Aashram says it all'. Today, my success in my music says it all. I'm not saying it out of arrogance. I'm saying out of the fact that I believed in myself and I'm out there. And now there's a certain amount of you know, success and love that has come my way is because I worked hard for it. If they hadn't said that. I probably would have not caught the fire in me to get back I mean, fight, you know, and then they kept knocking me and I kept getting back up."

ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman On His 2016 Claim That Kangana Ranaut Consumed Drugs: It Was An Emotional Outburst

Despite being the son of Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan had his fair share of struggles in life. "I have felt all these years, this 10 years, my frustration is not that I had that I don't know my job, my frustration has always been that I haven't been given the right job," said the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actor.

Adhyayan also said that one thing that he has learned from his own experience in the last ten years is that he has to be real with himself.