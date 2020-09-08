Adhyayan Suman On His Drug Allegations Against Kangana: Don’t Want To Revisit That ‘Dark’ Phase

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links will be looked into by the Mumbai Police, based on the 2016 interview of her ex boyfriend Adhyayan Suman wherein he had claimed that Kangana had 'forced him to do cocaine'.

Adhyayan reacted to the recent developments and how his name has suddenly sprung up on the basis of his old interview. Asserting that he does not want to visit the 'dark phase' in his life, he requested everyone to let him move on from it.

He also stated that he was ridiculed by the media for his statements in 2016, and does not wish to say anything now.

Adhyayan took to his Twitter handle to write, "My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don't intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be!"

In the following tweets, he wrote, "Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don't call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can't support me, please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards."

Kangana has welcomed the probe on her drug links and has said that if the Mumbai Police finds any links with drug peddlers, she will leave Mumbai forever.

However, Kangana herself had said that she was a drug addict at one point in her life, after joining films. This statement was made in a very recently, in a video posted on her social media handles, dated March 2020.

