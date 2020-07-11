    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Adhyayan Suman Says He Respects Ex-Girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: She Has Been Through A Lot

      By
      |

      In the past, Adhyayan Suman and his ex-girlfriend actress Kangana Ranaut grabbed eyeballs for hurling strong accusations at each other. The former had called her violent and abusive in his interviews, and had also accused her of practising 'black magic'. But despite their equation, recently, Adhyayan came out in support of Kangana amid the nepotism debate.

      In a recent interview, the Heartless actor said that he respects Kangana for taking on the big names in the industry, and establishing herself despite the odds.

      Adhyayan Suman Says He Respects Kangana Ranaut

      Adhyayan Suman Says He Respects Kangana Ranaut

      A Bollywood Bubble report quoted the actor as saying, "People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot."

      Adhyayan Lauds Kangana For Fighting The Industry Bigwigs

      Adhyayan Lauds Kangana For Fighting The Industry Bigwigs

      He further continued, "She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her."

      Earlier, Adhyayan Had Accused Kangana Of Physical And Verbal Abuse

      Earlier, Adhyayan Had Accused Kangana Of Physical And Verbal Abuse

      In an interview with DNA in 2016, Adhyayan had said, "One moment she (Kangana) made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**... so I told her, ‘Let's go.' She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let's go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me!"

      Later, reacting to Adhyayan's allegations against her, Kangana had said in an interview, "He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn't be able to? However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him."

      However Now, Adhyayan Says He Has Left That Chapter 'Miles Behind'

      However Now, Adhyayan Says He Has Left That Chapter 'Miles Behind'

      In April this year, the actor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life, "I actually don't believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn't really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support."

      Adhyayan and Kangana shared screen space in Mohit Suri's Raaz: The Mystery Continues, and were in a relationship from 2008-2009.

      ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Says He Was A Victim Of Groupism In Bollywood: 14 Of My Films Were Shelved

      ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Calls Out Movie Mafia In Bollywood: My Calls Have Not Been Answered Since 9 Years

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X