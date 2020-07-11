Adhyayan Suman Says He Respects Ex-Girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: She Has Been Through A Lot

Adhyayan Suman Says He Respects Kangana Ranaut

A Bollywood Bubble report quoted the actor as saying, "People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot."

Adhyayan Lauds Kangana For Fighting The Industry Bigwigs

He further continued, "She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her."

Earlier, Adhyayan Had Accused Kangana Of Physical And Verbal Abuse

In an interview with DNA in 2016, Adhyayan had said, "One moment she (Kangana) made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**... so I told her, ‘Let's go.' She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let's go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me!"

Later, reacting to Adhyayan's allegations against her, Kangana had said in an interview, "He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn't be able to? However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him."

However Now, Adhyayan Says He Has Left That Chapter 'Miles Behind'

In April this year, the actor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life, "I actually don't believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn't really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support."