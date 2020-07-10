Adhyayan Suman Says He Was A Victim Of Groupism In Bollywood: 14 Of My Films Were Shelved
Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the nepotism debate has become a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood. However, Adhyayan feels the bigger problem is 'groupism'. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the Heartless actor claimed that 13 of his films were shelved due to the 'power dynamics' in Bollywood, and the box office figures of his films were distorted in the media.
'The Box Office Collection Of My Films Were Projected Wrongly,' Says Adhyayan Suman
A Bollywood Bubble report quoted the actor as saying, "Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry since years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly."
Adhyayan Suman Calls Out The Groupism In Bollywood
He further added, "People haven't paid attention to this earlier. It's very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise."
Adhyayan Says Camps In Bollywood Hamper The Growth Of Talented Actors
People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don't fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don't allow talented actors in the industry'," the actor was quoted as saying by the portal.
Earlier, In An Interview, Adhyayan Suman Had Slammed The Movie Mafia In The Film Industry
"Somewhere down the line even the audience is to be blamed because an actor or star is nobody without an audience. The fact that the audience has given a huge acceptance to these people, that's the reason they have become big and become mafias. I have been a part of this, I don't want to name the person but even after meeting me and giving me his personal number, he never answered my phone. So it is not that just because you are an outsider your calls are not answered. My father has achieved so much in life but my calls have not been answered since 9 years," Adhyayan was quoted as saying by Times of India.
ALSO READ: Adhyayan Suman Calls Out Movie Mafia In Bollywood: My Calls Have Not Been Answered Since 9 Years
ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death