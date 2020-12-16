Adipurush: Case Filed Against Saif Ali Khan For His Comment That Film Will Make Raavan 'Humane'
Recently, Saif Ali Khan received a lot of flak on social media for his statement on his upcoming mythological epic film, Adipurush. While speaking with a leading taboid, the Chef actor had said that the Prabhas starrer will make Raavan more humane and justify his abduction of Sita. Saif's remark didn't go well with the netizens who bashed him for his statement.
Now, a Uttar Pradesh-based advocate has filed a case against Saif and Adipurush director Om Raut for hurting religious sentiments. Scroll down to read more details.
Legal Trouble For Saif Ali Khan
Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate said that traditionally, Lord Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Raavan is viewed as evil. In this context, the festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated every year. In his petition, the plantiff has also mentioned that he has deep faith in 'Sanatan Dharma.' The plantiff alleged that Saif's interview is a negative portrayal of "faith in Sanatan Dharma."
As per a report in IANS, the plea will be heard on December 23 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Saif Ali Khan's Controversial Remark Which Rubbed The Netizens In The Wrong Way
Earlier this year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif was quoted as saying, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose."
Saif Had Issued An Apology After Receiving Backlash On Social Media
The actor had released an official statement in which he had apologized for his Adipurush comments and said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."
Om Raut's Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films, and has Saif essaying the role of the main antagonist Lankesh who will lock horns with Prabhas' character. While the makers are yet to announce the name of the leading lady, rumours are rife that Kriti Sanon has been finalized for the part.
