Adipurush: Case Filed Against Saif Ali Khan For His Comment That Film Will Make Raavan 'Humane'

Legal Trouble For Saif Ali Khan

Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate said that traditionally, Lord Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Raavan is viewed as evil. In this context, the festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated every year. In his petition, the plantiff has also mentioned that he has deep faith in 'Sanatan Dharma.' The plantiff alleged that Saif's interview is a negative portrayal of "faith in Sanatan Dharma."

As per a report in IANS, the plea will be heard on December 23 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Saif Ali Khan's Controversial Remark Which Rubbed The Netizens In The Wrong Way

Earlier this year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif was quoted as saying, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose."

Saif Had Issued An Apology After Receiving Backlash On Social Media

The actor had released an official statement in which he had apologized for his Adipurush comments and said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."