Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan Apologises For His Statement On Raavan, Says He Never Intended To Hurt People's Sentiments

Saif Ali Khan, the actor who is all set to play Raavan in the upcoming Prabhas starrer Adipurush, apologized for his recent statement on the character. In his official statement, Saif Ali Khan stated that he never intended to hurt people's sentiments. The actor also confirmed that Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Read Saif Ali Khan's official statement here:

"I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

To the unversed, Saif Ali Khan had stated that Raavan will be shown as "humane" in Adipurush, in a recent interview. The actor remarked that the movie will justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram, as revenge for what was done to his sister, Shurpanakha. The senior actor had faced severe backlash from the netizens for his statement on Raavan.

Saif Ali Khan On His Character Lankesh In Prabhas' Adipurush: We Will Make Him More Humane

Adipurush, which marks pan-Indian star Prabhas's first onscreen collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, is directed by Om Raut. The movie, which is based on the epic Ramayana, is being simultaneously made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, in 3D format. If the reports are to be believed, the popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been finalised for the role of Sita in the movie, which features Prabhas and Saif in the roles of Ram and Raavan, respectively.

Also Read:

Adipurush: Has Prabhas Found His Sita In Kriti Sanon?

Adipurush: Prabhas On A Five-Week Strict Diet To Get Ripped And Toned For The Epic Drama