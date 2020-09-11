Aditi Rao Hydari: Every Industry Has Its Flaws, The Film Industry Is A Soft Target

Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the way members of the Hindi film industry is being attacked and trolled out of belief that the industry is a vicious and dark place. Many celebrities and organizations of the industry have defended the film fraternity while admitting that the industry is not perfect and that they constantly strive to improve the working conditions.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aditi said, "I feel sad that my people are in the line of fire, and they are in the line of fire so often. I feel like somewhere it is sad and it is unfair. At the end of the day, we are an industry and like any other every industry has its flaws, but we all try and rise above the flaws, and we all try and do right by it and to each other."

She continued, "I wish it did not happen the way it is right now. The film industry has very often been a soft target and it is like damned if you do something, damned, if you don't - that tends to happen most of the time."

Aditi also said that there are improvements that are needed but that is no reason to paint a picture of negativity. "There are things that I wish would change, there are things that we need to step up and look into. There are things we need to sort out. And we will do it but that does not mean that people have to accuse and vilify, that is very unfortunate," she said.

Talking about work, Aditi will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary.

ALSO READ: Saqib Saleem: Not Right To Blame The Industry For Everything, Nothing In Life Is Easy