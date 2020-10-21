Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Experience Of Being On Sets Amid The Pandemic: They Made Us Feel So Loved

The Hindi film industry has resumed work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic post the lockdown. Many actors have expressed joy over being back on sets, with all the safety measures in place. Aditi Rao Hydari, who just shot a schedule with John Abraham for their upcoming film, said that the experience of being well taken care of on the sets made her very happy.

"I just went and shot a schedule with John (Abraham) in Mumbai for a film and it was a lovely. That experience left me feeling happy. In these very difficult times, here was a team that made us feel so safe and so loved, so kind. They made sure that John and I were so free and we were able to do the work that we had to do," said Aditi, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Aditi further said that she does not hesitate about shooting in the pandemic, with the experience she had on sets recently. "It was really nice and I felt so positive. I'm looking forward to get back on set more. I really miss all the amazing chaos and creative crazy people around a film set. These are times when I really realise that I'm lucky to be working in an industry, which is such a magical space, where work does not feel like work, nothing to complain about," she said.

An important topic of debate that has risen because of the pandemic is distributing films on OTT versus theatres. Many feel that OTT has become a necessity of our times due to the pandemic. Talking about how the ball game of digital platform is different from theatres, Aditi said, "The platform is very democratic. When a film is made for a theatre, there are a lot of considerations that one has to take into account. It's kind of a whole different ball game. The pressure is very different. You can make any content you want without market and box office pressure."

Aditi and John will be starring alongside the leads, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in the untitled film, which is being directed by Kaashvie Nair.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari Exclusive Interview: 'Malayalam Cinema Has Been Making Fearless Content'

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari Exclusive: 'I Respect Dulquer Salmaan For His Professionalism'