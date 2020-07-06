Aditi Rao Hydari Wants Kindness To Become The New Normal Because Of COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and function in the world, in just a matter of few months. Just like everyone else, celebrities too are trying to figure out ways to overcome the challenges presented by the crisis. Aditi Rao Hydari, who admits that she has been having high levels of anxiety during the crisis, says that she is fortunate to have nothing to really complain about as she spends her time dancing, singing and doing yoga, during the lockdown.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Aditi said, "There are days when I feel anxious and weepy, due to what is happening in the world. But I remind myself that I am lucky and have a lot to look forward to and nothing to complain about. There is uncertainty but it has also been nice to spend time at home, get back to dancing, singing and yoga."

In a previous interview, Aditi had shared that she has been swimming in a pool of tears during the lockdown due to anxiety. She also said that she missed being on sets and was feeling frustrated that she wasn't able to help people the way she would like to.

A crisis such as this also presents us with the opportunity to change the way we go about certain things. Aditi hopes that the new normal that is being spoken about, will be that of 'kindness and sensitivity', moving forward.

She continued, "It should be an everyday thing in everyone's lives. As humans, we became very mean, living in a chaotic world, and what needs to change is people being more kind and having more empathy. I hope we can go back to the freedom we had before Covid-19. In these times, I have realised how important it is to be free and to make your own choices."

Aditi was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama, Padmaavat. Of late, she has been busy with projects in the south.

