Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Tie The Knot; First Pictures Out After The Wedding!

First Pictures Of The Happy Couple!

Aditya can be seen looking dapper dressed in a glimmering ivory white sherwani and a matching turban whereas the bride looks gorgeous in a cream coloured lehenga with heavy embellishment and pink embroidery. The two can be seen holding hands.

All Set For Reception

Shweta and Aditya made for the picture perfect couple as they sat down for the reception after the wedding ceremonies. Aditya can be seen chatting away as Shweta gives out a dazzling smile.

When The Bride And Groom Arrived At The Venue

Earlier in the day, the bride and groom were seen making their way to the wedding venue. Aditya was seen arriving with his family in a car. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with around 50 guests in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was earlier reported that some of the guests would be from the entertainment industry.

Photos Of The Pre-Wedding Ceremony That Went Viral

A few days back, the pre-wedding rituals including the haldi ceremony and tilak ceremony were held. Pictures and videos of the festivities were doing the rounds on social media. In an interview before the wedding, Aditya had said that he was looking forward to starting this new chapter in his life with Shweta. He had revealed that they had known each other for twelve years and had been dating for ten years.