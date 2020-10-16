Aditya Narayan Reveals What He Loves The Most About His Lady Love Shweta Agarwal!

Singer Aditya Narayan is in awe of his fiancée Shweta Agarwal, and he is making sure that the world knows about it. In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Aditya gushed about his girlfriend and revealed what he loves the most about her. He said, "She is a zen monk, unfazed and unaffected by problems. I admire that quality in her. I don't have her equanimity."

Speaking about his first meet with Shweta, Aditya said, "We met when we were both signed for Vikram Bhatt's Shapith. Since then we've been together. We did have our lows in-between. But isn't that normal?"

Aditya also confirmed his wedding date i.e., December 1 and said that because of COVID-19, he and his family will invite only the family members and close friends, as Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. He further added that he may do a large wedding reception when the pandemic restrictions are lifted, but for now, he will go for a temple wedding.

Aditya Narayan Rubbishes Bankruptcy Reports; Says His In-Laws Got Worried, Started Panic Calling Him

Recently, Aditya left netizens quite appalled with his statement that he has only eighteen thousand rupees in his account. When asked about the same, he said, "I am sending you my bank details. A little help will go a long way. But seriously, I was just trying to explain to the journalist that Covid has been difficult for everyone. Even generally, we all go through our set of struggles. People assume once you are successful, everything is hunky and dory every single second of your existence. That's not the case."

He further said, "Social media doesn't help either. Everyone wants to show only their successful side. I am not like that. People who look up to me should know that I am just like them. I have my own set of struggles that I overcome on a daily basis."

Coming back to their wedding, we can't wait to have a look at Aditya and Shweta's wedding pictures.

Who Is Aditya Narayan's Fiancée Shweta Agarwal? Did You Know She Has Worked With Prabhas?