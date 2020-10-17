aditya-narayan-says-shweta-liked-him-for-the-first-time-when-she-saw-him-bonding-with-his-family

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, in an intimate ceremony. In his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Aditya revealed how love bloomed between him and Shweta.

While speaking about his first date, Aditya told Times Now, "Actually, one cannot call my first date, a date in real, because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn't a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well."

He further added, "Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film. So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke."

Aditya further revealed that initially, Shweta didn't like Aditya as she used to think that he was a womaniser, but she liked him for the first time when she saw him bonding with his family.

Aditya Narayan Reveals What He Loves The Most About His Lady Love Shweta Agarwal!

Aditya shared, "When our film got completed, I remember my cousins had come over. They had come to meet me in Kolkata. I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (chuckles). So, I could understand her apprehension."

In the same interview, Aditya also shared when Shweta heard him singing live for the first time, she fell in love with his voice.

We can't wait to get our hands on the wedding pictures of Aditya and Shweta.