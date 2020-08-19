Aditya Pancholi On CBI For Sushant's Case, Says His Son Sooraj Pancholi Should Be Relieved

Aditya Pancholi On SC's Verdict

He said, "This was much needed at this time. It is a very big relief. I am very happy that CBI is going to do the investigation. The truth will come out and the culprits will be punished. At the same time the most important thing is that so many fingers were pointed out at innocent people, they will also get relief. I welcome the Supreme Court's judgement."

Aditya Pancholi On Sooraj

The Yes Boss actor further added, "It is not only about my son Sooraj Pancholi, but innocent people should also be relieved and the culprit should be arrested. CBI is one of the most premier agencies of our country. They will do the investigation right and the real truth will come out."

Shakti Kapoor Reacts To SC's Verdict Too

While speaking to the same leading daily, actor Shakti Kapoor also expressed his happiness over the SC's decision, and said that he is relieved and has tears of happiness in his eyes for the deceased actor.

Ranvir Shorey Applauds SC's Verdict

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star Ranvir Shorey said that he is pleased with the verdict. He further added that we all need to know the truth about the circumstances surrounding Sushant's death.

For the unversed, Ranvir was one of the few people from B-town who had attended Sushant's funeral.