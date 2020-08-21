Aditya Pancholi On Kangana Ranaut: Tell Her To Return Her Padma Shri As She Was Wrong About Sushant

Aditya Pancholi Reminds Kangana Of Her Promise

The actor told the news channel, "Tell her to return it now because she is wrong about Sushant Singh Rajput. His father filed a report in Patna in which there is no angle of nepotism mentioned. He clearly said that Section 306 is on Rhea. When Kangana was naming industry people, she actually wasted everyone's time."

Aditya Pancholi On Kangana Ranaut's Statements Post Sushant's Death

The actor took a jibe at the Queen actress and said, "Jis thaali mein khate hain usme chhed nahi karte hain (Do not dig a hole in the same plate you eat in).

Aditya Says Kangana Is Not Supposed To Talk About Him And His Family

Aditya said, "Kya bol sakte hai uss aurat ke baare main, uspar humara defamation case bhi chal rha hai, (What can we say about this woman. We have a defamation case going on against her). She is not supposed to talk about me and my family."

For those who don't know, Kangana Ranaut had accused Aditya Pancholi of assault. In an interview with NDTV, she had claimed that the actor had hit her hard and left her bleeding. Later, Aditya filed several defamation cases against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Aditya Pancholi Also Reacted To His Son Sooraj Pancholi's Name Dragged In Sushant Singh Rajput And Disha Salian's Death Case

The actor lashed out, "One foolish guy posted and all this major media picked it up and made it into an issue. This is not fair. Everyone has to be responsible, we had to go through so much pain." He further said that his son had to turn his comments off as he was heavily trolled and called a "murderer."