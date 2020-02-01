Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Know How To Give The Best Vacation Goals, Find Out!

The trailer of Malang recently dropped and has been making headlines ever since. The sizzling chemistry of the freshly-harvested pair Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is being loved by everyone. The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

From doing various water sports activities like sky diving, underwater swimming, riding heavy ATV bikes and much more to their Bohemian dressing, attending rave parties and enjoying life to the fullest, the duo has done it all across exotic locations like Goa and Mauritius.

The duo has clearly set the best party and vacation goals and we are loving it totally and want to plan our best summer holidays already. The Malang fever is higher than ever as the movie is less than a week away and the fans are awaiting the film release as it will solve the unsolved mystery from the trailer.

The dose of romance in all the units that have come was not enough that the trailer really took our excitement to its peak. The underwater kissing sequence is being hailed as the hottest ever witnessed on screen! The screens have been set on fire and the audience is waiting for the release eagerly now.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.