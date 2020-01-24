Aditya Roy Kapur And Supermodel Diva Dhawan To Get Married In 2020? Actor Has This To Say

Aditya Roy Kapur's linkup rumours with supermodel Diva Dhawan have been doing the rounds in the media for a while. A few months ago, there were even reports about the rumoured couple planning to tie the knot in 2020.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Malang actor finally addressed these rumours and clarified, "She gave a nice statement, saying there is no truth to it and I reiterated it. I guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner. We have been friends for years and hadn't met in a while. But we got papped and that's where it started from.

He further added, "Marriage is something far fetched for me. I am in no hurry."

Aditya-Diva's linkup rumours surfaced when they were clicked exiting a restaurant together. Afterwards, she posted a picture of herself kissing a mystery man on her Instagram story along with the text and captioned, "It's Friday, I'm in love", This lead to the conjecture that the man in the photo was Aditya.

Later when Aditya was asked about Diva on Koffee With Karan, the actor said, "She's a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we're good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories," the actor said.

When KJo prodded him further about his relationship status, the actor said that he was "chilling like a villain".

Speaking about films, Aditya will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The romantic thriller is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

