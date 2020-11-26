Aditya Roy Kapur Doesn’t Read Criticism On Social Media, Stays Ignorant And Blissful

Many have observed that social media has become a cesspool of negativity these days and one can easily become bogged down by it. Some of the most targeted people on these platforms are celebrities.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is happy to be technologically challenged in that regard as he says that he is only on Instagram. So he doesn't read any of the criticism on social media, and if he does, he doesn't take it to heart.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya said, "Personally, I don't take all the criticism in and that is my method. I kind of don't really read very much at all. I am very technologically challenged so I don't have social media other than Instagram. I am not on any of that other stuff which is incessantly giving you that information. I honestly didn't read any of it and hear any of it. I did hear about some of it but quite honestly it was a lot like as if it didn't happen for me."

He further talked about the criticism one receives after a film release, and said, "Some situations are just out of control. Even a film is out of your control once you have done it. There is nothing that I am going to achieve by hemming and hawing about it when there is nothing I can do. The case of the last film ignorance was bliss for me."

Considering the challenging times we are in, Aditya is set upon being in a positive mode.

Aditya is currently enjoying the success of his last film Ludo, which was directed by Anurag Basu. The film was a multi-starrer featuring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pearle Maaney, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

ALSO READ: Ludo: Sanya Malhotra Says She Was Nervous While Filming Lovemaking Scenes With Aditya Roy Kapur