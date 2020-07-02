Aditya Roy Kapur Opts Out Of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 Owing To Creative Differences: Report

Aditya Roy Kapur Bows Out Of Ek Villain Sequel

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller anymore. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2."

The Creative Differences Between Aditya Roy Kapur And Mohit Suri Is To Be Blamed

Speaking about the change, the online entertainment portal quoted the source as saying, "When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role."

Aditya Roy Kapur And Mohit Suri Have Parted Ways Amicably

"There was a mutual decision taken by both of them where they finally decided to go ahead with the film, without Adi. There's no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways on this film on an amicable note," the source further told the portal.

Now, with Aditya out of the picture, it will be interesting to see who will be stepping into his shoes.

Ek Villain 2 Is Not A Sequel To Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor's Ek Villain

Talking about it, Mohit Suri earlier shared, "Ekta (Kapoor) and I were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. Shraddha (leading lady of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain), Sidharth and Riteish (Ek Villain co-stars) have been a part of my biggest films and I love them, but this is a different story, with new characters that refer to the older ones." Interestingly, both the male protagonists in Ek Villain 2 will be negative characters.