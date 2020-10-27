Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Ranveer Singh Accusing Him Of Stealing His Girlfriend During College Days

Aditya Roy Kapur Clears The Air

Aditya told Mumbai Mirror that Ranveer was just being dramatic while sharing the story of his heartbreak and clarified that he had started dating the girl months after her and Ranveer's breakup.

Aditya was quoted as saying, "Maybe, I didn't know how he felt. Clarifying that he had not stolen Ranveer's girlfriend, the actor added, "Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her."

When Ranveer Accused Aditya Of Stealing His Girlfriend In College

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh had said on Neha Dhupia's chat show, "He (Aditya) was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."

Cut To Present

Ranveer Singh is happily married to his longtime actress-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and tied the knot in 2018. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be dating supermodel Diva Dhawan. Speaking about his current relationship status, the actor had earlier told a leading daily, "Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not."