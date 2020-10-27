Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Ranveer Singh Accusing Him Of Stealing His Girlfriend During College Days
Ranveer Singh has never shied away from talking about his personal life in media. In 2017, the Padmaavat actor dropped a shocker on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha when he revealed that when he was in college, his girlfriend dumped him for Aditya Roy Kapur, who was his classmate.
Recently, a Mumbai Mirror report had Aditya Roy Kapur offering his side of the story. The Malang actor denied being a 'girlfriend stealer' and had this to say.
Aditya Roy Kapur Clears The Air
Aditya told Mumbai Mirror that Ranveer was just being dramatic while sharing the story of his heartbreak and clarified that he had started dating the girl months after her and Ranveer's breakup.
Aditya was quoted as saying, "Maybe, I didn't know how he felt. Clarifying that he had not stolen Ranveer's girlfriend, the actor added, "Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her."
When Ranveer Accused Aditya Of Stealing His Girlfriend In College
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh had said on Neha Dhupia's chat show, "He (Aditya) was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."
Cut To Present
Ranveer Singh is happily married to his longtime actress-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and tied the knot in 2018. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be dating supermodel Diva Dhawan. Speaking about his current relationship status, the actor had earlier told a leading daily, "Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not."
ALSO READ: INTERVIEW! Aditya Roy Kapur: 'I Don't Want To Fall Into A Trap Of Repeating Myself As An Actor'
ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To His Alleged Affair With Diva Dhawan: Let It Remain A Mystery