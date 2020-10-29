What? Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals He Got Caught While Making Out In Public

Surprised? So are we! Actor Aditya Roy Kapur made some surprising revelations about himself and we can't stop grinning. During a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in an episode of No Filter Neha, when Aditya was asked what he would prefer between getting caught while making out in public and relieving in public, he said, "Urinating in public will just be wrong for me to choose. It's just a wrong message to give out. So, I would take a hit of being caught for making out in public."

What had us surprised was when Aditya further added, "Both have happened in life." Ahem. Ahem. We're sure Aditya's fans must be wondering about the woman who was caught along with Aditya.

In the same chat show, Aditya also revealed that even though he's an actor, he isn't very fond of auditions, as it makes him uncomfortable.

"I think every audition has been nerve-racking. I have never really loved (auditions). It's something you have to do but it's always been really uncomfortable. Because, you have to create this reality looking at an imaginary girl and wink at an imaginary person or whatever, So, it's all really weird," Aditya said, adding, "I think a lot of people that are taking auditions don't make it any easier. There's not very much compassion over there. I think you just have to suck it up and just do it," said the Aashiqui 2 actor.

Aditya was last seen in Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. When asked about how he felt working after lockdown, he said that he felt nervous, because he was worried about being infected with COVID-19. However, Aditya also added that even though a slight fear was lingering in his mind, he felt good to be back on the set.

"I was enjoying my dubbing. I was like, I have done something legit constructive after months and it felt good. But yes, you have to take all your precautions but it just felt good to work, honestly," added Kapur.

