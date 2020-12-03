Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within Goes On Floors; Sanjana Sanghi Shares A Glimpse From First Day Of Shoot

Recently, it was announced that Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will be sharing screen space for the first time in Kapil Verma's directorial debut Om: The Battle Within. The much-awaited action film hit the shooting floors today.

Leading lady Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram page to express her excitement over starting a new project. The Dil Bechara actress shared a few pictures from the first day at shoot. In one of the pictures, the lead pair Aditya and Sanjana is seen posing with the producers of the film. There's a cake kept on the table in front of them.

Sanjana also shared a photo of the clapperboard from the film's shoot. Reportedly, the mahurat clap was given by producer Shaira Khan.

The actress later took to her Instagram story to share a picture in which she is seen holding a script in her hand which announced, "Sanjana Sanghi I hope you have the best first day" while she was getting styled for the film shoot.

Earlier, while speaking about her role in the film, Sanjana was quoted as saying, "My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film. She's nothing like we've ever seen before on celluloid. I'm so excited to bring her to life, and I know I'm going to learn so much from her I'm doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It's testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he's working so hard for the film and is going to shine."

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi's Om: The Battle Within will be shot in India and abroad. The film produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi On Dil Bechara: Sushant Got The Tribute He Deserves

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur Doesn't Read Criticism On Social Media, Stays Ignorant And Blissful