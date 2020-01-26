    For Quick Alerts
      Aditya Roy Kapur Says Shooting For Malang Reminded Him Of His Younger Days In Goa

      Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in Malang, a romantic action thriller which co-stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. A portion of the film was shot in Goa, which reminded Aditya of his younger days, when he used to spend a lot of time there. He revisited some of his favourite spots in the beachy state with the film's team, and realized that there was so much of his past in it.

      Aditya Revisited His Younger Days In Goa During Malang Shoot

      PTI quoted Aditya as saying, "In my teens, I was footloose and fancy-free. I would spend a lot of time in Goa, so I knew the world. We went to Goa and I showed them the places I would frequent and the thing I would do and we created some interesting things. I found out that there was so much of my past in it."

      Aditya will be sporting two looks in the film, one younger and the other older. He said that the younger portion is something he could identify very closely with because there were parts of his life that resonate with that character.

      He added, "The hair and physicality are so different that we had to finish one and then go onto the next one. It helps when you go in that order. It was a physically demanding film. I needed to be fit for both the looks. Normally, you have 8 to 12 weeks to build your body but we were going straight from production through the shoot. I had to beef up while I was on a shoot. It was taxing."

      Malang is directed by Mohit Suri, with whom Aditya had collaborated in the past for Aashiqui 2. Malang is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.

