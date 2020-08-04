    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aditya Thackeray Dismisses Rumours Linking Him To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: 'Dirty Politics'

      By
      |

      Maharashtra Chief Minister's son and state Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray has broken his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Aditya has dismissed unconfirmed reports linking him to Sushant's death saying that this is dirty politics being played out.

      Aditya tweeted his statement in Marathi and took a dig at political parties unable to stomach the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government which is currently being ruled by the Shiv Sena.

      Aditya Thackeray Breaks Silence On Sushant’s Case

      "Those who are pricked by the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Unnecessary mud slinging on me and the Thackeray family. This is nothing but dirty politics arisen out of frustration...," he said in the statement.

      Calling Sushant's demise unfortunate and shocking, Aditya claimed that people are using this tragedy to gain political mileage, which he said is inhumane.

      He said that the Hindi film industry is an important part of Mumbai and that many people depend on it. Aditya admitted that he shares a good bond with people from the industry and reasoned that it's not a crime.

      "I am not even remotely connected to the case. I wish to say as the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will never do anything that would hurt the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Thackeray family. The people who are leveling baseless allegations should understand this," he added.

      The Maharashtra government has been receiving a lot of flak for allegedly trying to hinder investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Father Requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For A CBI Inquiry In Actor's Death Case

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 20:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X