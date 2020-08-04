Aditya Thackeray Dismisses Rumours Linking Him To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: 'Dirty Politics'

Maharashtra Chief Minister's son and state Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray has broken his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Aditya has dismissed unconfirmed reports linking him to Sushant's death saying that this is dirty politics being played out.

Aditya tweeted his statement in Marathi and took a dig at political parties unable to stomach the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government which is currently being ruled by the Shiv Sena.

"Those who are pricked by the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Unnecessary mud slinging on me and the Thackeray family. This is nothing but dirty politics arisen out of frustration...," he said in the statement.

Calling Sushant's demise unfortunate and shocking, Aditya claimed that people are using this tragedy to gain political mileage, which he said is inhumane.

He said that the Hindi film industry is an important part of Mumbai and that many people depend on it. Aditya admitted that he shares a good bond with people from the industry and reasoned that it's not a crime.

"I am not even remotely connected to the case. I wish to say as the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will never do anything that would hurt the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Thackeray family. The people who are leveling baseless allegations should understand this," he added.

The Maharashtra government has been receiving a lot of flak for allegedly trying to hinder investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

