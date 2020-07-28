Adnan Sami Claims He Was Offered An Award In Exchange Of Free Performance; 'I Told Them To F**k Off'

Recently, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur slammed Bollywood awards in a tweet and wrote that they are not for the appreciation of creativity but 'negotiations.' Adnan Sami backed Kapur's allegations, and revealed an incident when he was offered an award in exchange of a free performance. The singer further said that he turned down the offer.

Adnan Sami's tweet read, "Absolutely correct! I have faced similar 'negotiations' where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never 'buy' an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!" he wrote on Twitter, sharing Shekhar's tweet saying Bollywood awards functions were more of a 'negotiation' than an 'appreciation of creativity'.

Since the last few years, Bollywood awards shows have been under the scanner with many celebrities calling out the unfair practices existing there.

Recently, Abhay Deol had called out Bollywood's lobby culture in his Instagram post. He had revealed how he and Farhan Akhtar were "demoted to supporting actors" for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were nominated as actors in a leading role.

Ranvir Shorey had said tha this work has been overlooked at awards shows for several years, and he only gets nominated if they have nowhere to hide.

"Let's be honest that award shows these days are nothing but glamourised shows business and nothing else," Raveena Tandon recently told Hindustan Times.

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had opened up about how she once lost out on an award because she failed to reach the ceremony on time.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn have boycotted award functions and refrain from attending them.

