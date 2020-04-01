    For Quick Alerts
      AFI Launches Quarantine Movie Club With Steven Spielberg

      By Pti
      In an attempt to keep the quarantine blues away during the coronavirus pandemic, the American Film Institute (AFI) has collaborated with master director Steven Spielberg to start a film club.

      The 'AFI Movie Club' will kick off with The Wizard of Oz, Spielberg, who is an AFI trustee, said in a video shared on the institute's official Twitter page on Tuesday.

      According to The Hollywood Reporter, the club will be a daily virtual gathering "to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty".

      In his introductory message, Spielberg said of the 1939 musical classic, "Now I know you think you've seen it but think again, because right now at this moment in history what better message is there then, 'there's no place like home'."

      The viewer can watch the film by going the link: AFI.com/MovieClub.

      Iconic movies will be selected by AFI every day to bring the world to together, "creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing".

      "AFI's goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety. We're honoured to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way," said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO.

      Special guests will announce select movies of the day in short videos which will be posted on AFI website and shared on social media platforms.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
      X