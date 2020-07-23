Aftab Shivdasani Reveals Why He Stayed Away From Camps In Bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani worked as a child artist in films like Mr India, Chalbaaz among others before he made his debut as a leading hero with Urmila Matondar's Mast in 1999. The actor went on to star in films like Masti, Awara Paagal Deewana and Hungama, where the audience appreciated his comic timing. However, Aftab never chose to be a part of an camp in Bollywood.

While discussion on topics like nepotism, lobbying and favouristism continues to gain momentum on social media, Aftab Shivadasani shared his opinion on groupism in a recent interview.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor said he was never subjected to groupism as he was never close to anyone in the industry.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "This groupism was called as campism in the early 2000's where people were saying this one belong to YRF, Bhatt or other camps. I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close. Therefore, whenever they had a role and they would call me then I would go and meet them."

Speaking about why he stayed away from camps in Bollywood, Aftab said, "I did 9 films with Vikram Bhatt, 5 or 6 films with RGV but I was never a part of their camps. It's basically how you conduct yourself and I have been friendly to all. Karan (Johar) is even a distant relative of mine but I have never been close to anyone. I've been civil, nice and friendly to everyone and therefore I don't have any enemies. So I have never conciously gone into a camp or a group which is why I have kept myself away on the peripheries of this groupism vs campism ideologies ."

Aftab also opened up about the kind of roles he had turned down at the peak of his career. He said, "I have rejected a lot of films and roles. It's like when they offer you a side role like a third or fourth lead then I wouldn't have become a lead actor. So that's what I have never comprised on but I have people who have offered me such roles as well. I feel I have the right to say no to something that I didn't want to do. So I have politely refused the offers as the ego plays an important aspect here. If I just reject it like that then that person will obviously think about me having a perception about being the lead actor."

Meanwhile, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj recently launched a production company called 'Mount Zen Media'.

