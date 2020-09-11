Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Reveals He Has Been Advised Home Quarantine

Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to his Twitter page on Friday (September 11, 2020) to share the news that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Talking about the symptoms, the actor began his note by writing, "Hello everyone, hope you are all fit and fine, and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine."

Further, Aftab also requested everyone who recently may have come in contact with him, to get themselves tested. He continued in his note, "I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe."

"With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasis more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together," Aftab concluded his post on a positive note.

Speaking about his personal life, the Hungama actor and his wife Nin Dusanjh welcomed a baby girl last month in London. Aftab had shared the happy news on his social media page and written, "'A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

Recently, Aftab flew down to Mumbai to resume shooting for his upcoming web show Poison 2.

