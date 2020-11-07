Aftab Shivdasani: The Whole Star System Is Not Applicable To The Web Space

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently made his digital debut with the thriller Poison 2, can't stop praising the medium and said that OTT gives the actors much more leeway and freedom to push boundaries, and motivates them to explore something new.

While speaking to HT, Aftab said, "I've done romantic and comedy films and enjoyed doing them as well, but genres like action thrillers, characters having grey shades are things I haven't explored much and something I always wanted to do. My second film Kasoor (2001) where I played a negative role got me critical acclaim but somehow filmmakers don't see me in those stories and characters that OTT did. I hope this series will make them take notice that I've lot of work and potential yet to be tapped as an artiste."

Shivdasani also mentioned the pros of OTT as it provides equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of their superstar status.

"The whole star system is not applicable to the web space. Here, there's nothing like who's a bigger or a smaller star, it's all about the content you choose. For instance, if you look at Game of Thrones, besides Shaun Bean no one else was much known. When the show became big, the leading and supporting characters also became household names. So, be it a bigger or a smaller star, on OTT, it's all about the narrative, the character you play in it and what impact you have as that character in the story," concluded the actor.

Meanwhile, Aftab made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Mast in 1999. His career took off promisingly, but over a period of time, he failed to stay relevant in the film industry. It would be interesting to see if Aftab's career would be revived via web space.

