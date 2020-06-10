After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi To Star In Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is considered as one of the most awaited films of this year. Ever since the film was announced, fans are curious to see how SLB would represent the Mumbai underworld from the 60s.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in a key role. But now, the latest report of Filmfare suggests that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film will also star Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance. A source told the entertainment portal, "While Emraan has already shot for his portions silently earlier this year with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is expected to join Alia and company once the shooting resumes post lockdown."

Speaking about Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's character, the source disclosed, "Ajay plays the character of gangster, Karim Lala, while not much is known about Emraan's role. Both their characters have swag and style. SLB believes the two actors fit the bill perfectly. Gangubai's journey is incomplete without the people around her. Characters portrayed by Ajay and Emraan played a role in shaping her personality in the Mumbai underworld."

When asked about whether the film will have a theatrical release or a digital release, the source commented, "The film is made for the theatre-going audiences. Sanjay and team want to release it as soon as possible. They are presently working out a plan for the shoot and are aiming to resume by July end. Being the perfectionist that Sanjay is, he has utilized this lockdown time to prep for the remainder of the shoot."

Well, Gangubai Kathiawadi is indeed a challenging film for 27-year-old Alia Bhatt. She will portray the role of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2020. But due to the lockdown, it might get delayed.