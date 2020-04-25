After Calling Karan Johar ‘Buddha’, Roohi Calls Him An Elephant; B-town Celebs Can’t Stop Laughing!

We would be lying if we say we don't wait for Karan Johar's Instagram videos featuring his kids- Yash and Roohi Johar. Yesterday, the filmmaker shared a hilarious video, in which Roohi was seen calling his dada 'buddha' and today, Roohi says that KJo reminds her of an 'elephant'. Want to watch the video? Here you go...

Karan johar captioned the video saying, "Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa "

In the video when Karan asked Roohi and Yash if they could be animals, what animals they would choose to be. The kids said they would love to be 'Peppa Pig'.

Many B-town celebrities including, Ekta Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Kapoor, left cute comments on KJo's post, which clearly hint that they're in awe of Yash and Roohi, just like us!

@bipashabasu: "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Oh my ! I wait for these videos ❤These cute munchkins 😍."

@adityaseal: "oh my god you have a handful karan."

@ektarkapoor: "Theyyyyy r backkk❤❤❤❤."

@manieshpaul: "I love them!!hahahahaha."

@shunalikhullarshroff1: "First she tells you your singing is kharab and now you're an elephant. you really have met your match in this little munchkin."

@sanjaykapoor2500: "Bache Jhoot nahin boltey 😂."

@bhumipednekar: "Awwlee they are life 💕."

@shanoosharmarahihai: "She's just a Ganesh believer and thinks you're GOD!"

On a serious note, yesterday, Karan and Akshay Kumar launched a new version of 'Teri Mitti' song from Kesari, sung by B Praak, to pay tribute to all the healthcare workers, who are working day and night to keep the nation safe. The filmmaker has also taken a pledge to make donations towards many relief funds and NGOs to combat COVID-19.

(Social media posts are unedited.)